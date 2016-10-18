Russia: Russian, Syrian planes halting airstrikes on Aleppo

MOSCOW — Russia has announced that Russian and Syrian warplanes are halting airstrikes on the besieged city of Aleppo.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says the airstrikes were suspended starting from 10 a.m. on Tuesday. He says the suspension is intended to prepare for the opening of humanitarian corridors for the rebels to leave Aleppo.

Russia says its forces and the Syrian army will observe a "humanitarian pause" between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, to allow civilians and militants safe passage out of the city. At that time, Syrian rebels, including al-Qaida militants, as well as the wounded and the sick will be allowed to leave to the neighbouring rebel-held province of Idlib.