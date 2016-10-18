Sen Warren builds up political capital campaigning for Dems

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From liberal California to conservative Missouri, there are few places Sen. Elizabeth Warren won't go this election season. The Massachusetts Democrat is campaigning for Hillary Clinton, for Senate Democratic candidates and for liberal policies. She's also banking political capital she could end up spending in ways that make Clinton and other Democratic leaders uncomfortable.

Warren's stature has never been more evident.

She gets rock-star treatment from Democrats everywhere she goes.

She's emerged as one of Donald Trump's most potent antagonist.

And hacked emails from Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, show just how anxious the Clinton team has been about keeping her happy.