Swiss open probe into son of Equatorial Guinea's president

GENEVA — Swiss prosecutors have begun a preliminary investigation into the son of the president of Equatorial Guinea, who is set to go on trial in neighbouring France for alleged misspending of public funds.

Geneva prosecutor's office spokesman Henri Della Casa declined further comment about the investigation into Equatorial Guinea Vice-President Teodorin Obiang Nguema, saying it has only just begun.

The Swiss Federal Office of Justice confirmed it had sent a judicial request to French authorities seeking support for its probe of Obiang. Switzerland's 24 Heures newspaper had reported earlier Tuesday about that request.