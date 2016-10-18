Swiss open probe into son of Equatorial Guinea's president
GENEVA — Swiss prosecutors have begun a preliminary investigation into the son of the president of Equatorial Guinea, who is set to go on trial in
Geneva prosecutor's office spokesman Henri Della Casa declined further comment about the investigation into Equatorial Guinea
The Swiss Federal Office of Justice confirmed it had sent a judicial request to French authorities seeking support for its probe of Obiang. Switzerland's 24 Heures newspaper had reported earlier Tuesday about that request.
Obiang is accused of acquiring real estate, luxury cars, art and other goods in France with public funds from the oil-rich African country. He is set to go on trial there for money laundering and other charges.