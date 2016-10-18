The Latest: Rose defence says accuser lied, faked tears
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the trial of a lawsuit accusing NBA star Derrick Rose and two others of gang rape (all times local):
5:35 p.m.
Lawyers for Derrick Rose and two friends say the woman accusing them of rape is a liar trying to trick jurors with her tears.
The attorneys said in closing arguments in the civil trial Tuesday that Rose's ex-girlfriend faked the allegations to extort money from the NBA star.
The
Attorney Michael Monico says the woman had no evidence of rape, so she lied that she was too drunk to remember anything and tried to sway jurors with tears instead of evidence.
The woman's lawyer says the
___
3 p.m.
The lawyer for a woman suing NBA star Derrick Rose and two others for an alleged gang rape has told a Los Angeles federal court jury that his client is not a gold digger.
Attorney Waukeen McCoy said in his closing argument Tuesday that the woman is just seeking accountability, and he did not ask for a specific amount of money.
McCoy called Rose and the other defendants sexual deviants and said they laughed on their way home afterward.
Closing arguments are continuing with the
Rose and his friends contend the woman seemed sober and she willingly participated in sex and even initiated acts earlier in the night.
___
1:08 p.m.
Closing arguments are beginning in the trial of a lawsuit alleging NBA star Derrick Rose and two friends raped an incapacitated woman.
The arguments in Los Angeles federal court are expected to take several hours Tuesday.
When the case goes to the jury, the panel will have to determine whether the woman agreed to sex or was too incapacitated to do so.
Rose and two friends say the woman seemed sober and she willingly participated in sex and even initiated acts earlier in the night.
___
1 a.m.
The lawsuit alleging NBA star Derrick Rose and his friends raped an incapacitated woman is all about consent.
Jurors who return to court Tuesday for the civil trial will have to determine whether the woman agreed to sex or was too incapacitated to do so.
Experts say consent is at the
Rebecca O'Connor of the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network says the concept is murky and complicated.
States such as California have decided consent can be withdrawn during sex and that a victim can be too incapacitated to agree to the act.
Rose and two friends say the woman seemed sober and she willingly participated in sex and even initiated acts earlier in the night.
