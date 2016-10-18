The Latest: Obama formally welcomes Italy's Renzi to US

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's official visit to the White House and the final state dinner of the Obama administration (all times EDT):

9:10 a.m.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are formally welcoming Italy's prime minister and his wife to the United States with a grand arrival ceremony on the South Lawn.

The ceremony marks the beginning of a long day of meetings, statements and a press conference by Obama and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

The ceremony features the performance of national anthems, the two leaders reviewing military honour guards and personally greeting many in attendance, and brief remarks.

The White House says Obama wants to use the visit and final state dinner of his presidency to memorialize the strong ties between Italy and U.S. and "put wind in the sails" of a young leader that Obama views as a promising political leader.

___

3:00 a.m.

President Barack Obama is reserving his final state dinner for the prime minister of Italy, providing star treatment to a key ally who soon faces a critical leadership test at home.

The official visit and state dinner for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday will be a glitzy affair that features celebrity chef Mario Batali in the kitchen and singer Gwen Stefani performing after the dinner.

White House officials describe the two political leaders as ideologically sharing a great deal of common ground, most notably their belief in the importance of a strongly integrated Europe.