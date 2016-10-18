The Latest: Turkey eager for part in anti-IS push on Raqqa

BEIRUT — The Latest on the developments in the Syrian civil war (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is engaged in talks with the U.S.-led coalition about participating in an operation to oust the Islamic State militants from their stronghold in Raqqa, Syria.

Erdogan told a group of academicians on Tuesday that Turkey had told U.S. officials that it was willing to take part in such an offensive.

The Islamic State group has proclaimed the city of Raqqa as the seat of its self-styled Islamic caliphate.

Erdogan says Turkey would "participate in this operation" and that "these discussions are now taking place."

The Turkish leader also says the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters, who have taken the key towns of Jarablus, al-Rai and Dabiq in Syria, are now advancing further south toward the IS-held town of al-Bab.

He hinted at possible military action against Syrian Kurdish militia if they did not meet a promise to leave the town of Manbij, which they recently re-took from the IS militants.

Turkey sent troops and tanks into northern Syria to help Syrian opposition fighters clear a border area of the IS militants and curb Syrian Kurdish militia from making territorial gains.

___

1:55 p.m.

Syrian activists say warplanes have struck two rebel-held villages in the northern Aleppo province shortly after Russian and Syrian airstrikes were halted against rebel-held neighbourhoods in the city of Aleppo.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Ibrahim Alhaj, a spokesman for the Civil Defence , say that Tuesday's airstrikes hit villages of Anadan and Daret Azzehe.

They had no immediate word on casualties. Aleppo is the capital of the province with the same name.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's defence minister said Russian and Syrian warplanes halted their airstrikes on the city of Aleppo in preparation for a temporary eight-hour pause in offensive operations that Moscow has announced for later in the week.

Meanwhile, Syria's state news agency SANA says rebels shelled two government-held western neighbourhoods of the city of Aleppo, killing a woman and wounding three people.

___

8:30 a.m.

Russia has announced that Russian and Syrian warplanes are halting airstrikes on the besieged city of Aleppo.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says the airstrikes were suspended starting from 10 a.m. on Tuesday. He says the suspension is intended to prepare for the opening of humanitarian corridors for the rebels to leave Aleppo.

Russia says its forces and the Syrian army will observe a "humanitarian pause" between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, to allow civilians and militants safe passage out of the city. At that time, Syrian rebels, including al-Qaida militants, as well as the wounded and the sick will be allowed to leave to the neighbouring rebel-held province of Idlib.