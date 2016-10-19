AP FACT CHECK: Clinton would add more than a penny to debt
WASHINGTON — A claim from the final presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:
HILLARY CLINTON: "I don't add a penny to the national debt."
THE FACTS: Not true, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. It estimates her increased spending in areas such as infrastructure, more financial aid for college students and early childhood education would increase the national debt by $200 billion over 10 years. That is far less than their estimate for Donald Trump, whose proposals they predict would add $5.3 trillion over 10 years. But it's also more than a penny.
