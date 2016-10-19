Argentines mourn crime, protest violence against women

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentines marched in the capital of Buenos Aires on Wednesday to condemn violence against women, the latest public outcry after the recent killing of a 16-year-old girl who was slain after she was drugged, raped and tortured.

Lucia Perez was found dead in the coastal city of Mar del Plata earlier this month. Authorities say that she had been forced to consume cocaine, and was later raped and impaled by two men who have been arrested. The prosecutor investigating the crime called the attack "an act of inhuman sexual aggression."

The demonstration that is being echoed in other Latin American countries was organized on social media by women's groups under the slogans NiUnaMenos, meaning "Not one less" and "Black Wednesday."

There were 275 gender-based killings of Argentine women in the past year, according to Casa del Encuentro, a women's rights group and shelter. In 40 of those cases, women had reported attacks by men, and some even had a restraining order.