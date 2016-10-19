Backpage.com operators seek to drop pimping charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The operators of an international
Attorneys for Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer and former owners Michael Lacey and James Larkin say the
"The AG's complaint should be dismissed immediately," wrote James C. Grant, a Seattle-based attorney representing the three men. "The charges the state asserts amount to a brazen effort to intimidate or shut down an online publisher by using all the criminal sanctions at the AG's disposal, despite that she has no authority whatsoever to do so."
Backpage advertises a wide range of services, but Harris charged that more than 90
Ferrer, 55, is charged with pimping a minor, pimping and conspiracy to commit pimping. Lacey, 68, and Larkin, 67, both from Arizona, are charged with conspiracy to commit pimping.
Lawyers for the men say the federal Communications Decency Act grants immunity to
In a separate statement to the media, Lacey and Larkin claim that state Harris is pursuing a specious case to assist her U.S. Senate campaign.
"Harris will be warmly ensconced in the United States Senate by the time her blatant violations of the First Amendment and federal law are finally adjudicated," they wrote. "She won't pay. The taxpayers of California will. And, as Kamala Harris knows, it probably won't even make the evening news."
A spokeswoman for Harris, Kristin Ford, said the issues will be litigated in court and repeated Harris' earlier public statement.
"Raking in millions of dollars from the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable victims is outrageous, despicable and illegal," Harris said when she announced the charges Oct. 6. "Backpage and its executives purposefully and unlawfully designed Backpage to be the world's top online brothel."