Biden to speak about White House push to find cancer cure

BOSTON — Vice-President Joe Biden is heading to Boston to talk about the White House's push to find a cure for cancer.

Biden will speak Wednesday afternoon about the so-called "Cancer Moonshot" initiative at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate.

President Barack Obama announced the initiative in his final State of the Union address in January.

He's created a task force comprised of the heads of at least a dozen federal departments and agencies, including the National Cancer Institute, the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Biden, whose son died from cancer last year, serves as chair.