Cops: Saudi boy, 4, dies after 7-story fall in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Police say a 4-year-old boy from Saudi Arabia who was visiting the U.S. for medical treatment has died after he fell from a seventh-floor apartment balcony in Philadelphia.

Police say officers and emergency responders were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after the boy plunged 70 feet onto a parking lot.

He was declared dead less than an hour later at a hospital. The boy's identity wasn't immediately released.

Investigators say a window screen leading to the balcony was broken. A 4-foot-tall railing surrounds the balcony.

Officials say the boy's parents were home at the time. His mother had given birth to another child several days ago.

An investigation is ongoing.