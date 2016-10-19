News / World

Germany: Officer dies after raid on anti-gov't extremist

Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann speaks during a news conference in Roth, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, after an anti-government extremist opened fire on police in southern Germany during a raid Wednesday in which they had planned to confiscate his weapons, and four officers were wounded, authorities said. The 49-year-old German man had legally possessed more than 30 weapons for hunting, but local authorities had revoked his license because he appeared increasingly unreliable, Hermann said. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — A German police officer has died a day after being shot by an anti-government extremist during a raid.

Police in Bavaria say the officer died in a hospital early Thursday as a result of his injuries.

The 49-year-old shooter was arrested Wednesday by an armed response unit that had been sent to his home in the Bavarian town of Georgensgmuend to confiscate more than 30 weapons he legally possessed for hunting.

Local authorities had revoked his license because he appeared increasingly unreliable.

The man, whom they didn't identify, was a supporter of the Reich Citizens' Movement, an extremist group that refuses to acknowledge the authority of the post-war Federal Republic of Germany.

Three other officers were injured in the shootout — one from gunfire and two others by flying glass.

