Haiyan-like deluge feared as super typhoon nears Philippines
More than 7,000 people were killed when the massive storm hit central Philippines in 2013.
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine forecasters are warning that a super typhoon set to slam into the country's northeast may bring widespread damage similar to that wrought by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, and have asked people to flee out of harm's way.
They say Typhoon Haima, which was packing sustained winds of 225
The government's weather agency raised the highest of a five-level storm warning over northern provinces. A massive evacuation was underway in the region.
In November 2013, Typhoon Haiyan struck the central Philippines with ferocious power, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing.