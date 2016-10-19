News / World

Haiyan-like deluge feared as super typhoon nears Philippines

More than 7,000 people were killed when the massive storm hit central Philippines in 2013.

A man sifts through the wreckage wrought by Typhoon Haiyan when it struck Tacoban in 2013. The Philippine government is warning of more widespread damage when Typhoon Haima strikes the country late Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine forecasters are warning that a super typhoon set to slam into the country's northeast may bring widespread damage similar to that wrought by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, and have asked people to flee out of harm's way.

They say Typhoon Haima, which was packing sustained winds of 225 kilometres (140 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 315 kph (195 mph), was tracked 275 kilometres (170 miles) over the Philippine Sea and was expected to slam into coast around midnight Wednesday.

The government's weather agency raised the highest of a five-level storm warning over northern provinces. A massive evacuation was underway in the region.

In November 2013, Typhoon Haiyan struck the central Philippines with ferocious power, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

