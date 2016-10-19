ICC convicts former Congo VP of interfering with witnesses

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The International Criminal Court has convicted a former Congolese vice-president and four members of his legal team of interfering with witnesses.

The verdicts Wednesday against Jean-Pierre Bemba and his legal team marked the first time the global court has found suspects guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt underscored the importance of the ruling, saying "It has become apparent in the short time span of the court's existence that preventing offences against the administration of justice is of the utmost importance."