Man admits rape charges in broadcast sex assaults of boy, 6
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has admitted he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy after authorities say they intercepted an internet broadcast of him raping the child and later discovered 10 other recorded assaults of the boy.
PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2dm83GQ ) 20-year-old William Byers Augusta pleaded guilty in Carlisle on Tuesday to charges including rape of a child.
Prosecutors say Canadian authorities intercepted a broadcast of Byers Augusta sexually assaulting the boy in July 2015.
Investigators found videos showing Byers Augusta assaulting the child, including one of him and 62-year-old Ira Task simultaneously sexually assaulting the child.
Authorities say Task didn't wear protection despite knowing he had been HIV positive since 1994.
Task was sentenced in June to 17
Byers Augusta's sentencing is scheduled for January.
