Man admits rape charges in broadcast sex assaults of boy, 6

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has admitted he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy after authorities say they intercepted an internet broadcast of him raping the child and later discovered 10 other recorded assaults of the boy.

PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2dm83GQ ) 20-year-old William Byers Augusta pleaded guilty in Carlisle on Tuesday to charges including rape of a child.

Prosecutors say Canadian authorities intercepted a broadcast of Byers Augusta sexually assaulting the boy in July 2015.

Investigators found videos showing Byers Augusta assaulting the child, including one of him and 62-year-old Ira Task simultaneously sexually assaulting the child.

Authorities say Task didn't wear protection despite knowing he had been HIV positive since 1994.

Task was sentenced in June to 17 1/2 to 40 years in prison.

Byers Augusta's sentencing is scheduled for January.

