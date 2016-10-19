Marshals seize lawyer for court-ordered Guantanamo testimony

MIAMI — A U.S. Navy Reserve lawyer who is a Massachusetts state Senate candidate has been jailed overnight after refusing a judge's order to testify at the U.S. base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

U.S. Marshals Service spokeswoman Lynzey Donahue says attorney Stephen Gill was taken Tuesday to the Washington area, where he testified via videoconference in a pretrial hearing at Guantanamo. He was then released.

Gill did not respond Wednesday to messages asking why he had refused to testify in the case, which involves a man charged in the 2000 attack on the USS Cole.

He was called as a witness regarding allegations of improper activities at a Pentagon legal office where he previously worked.