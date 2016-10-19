Moroccan woman in Berlusconi sex scandal to face new trial

The judge set Jan. 11 as the opening date for the trial of Karima el-Mahroug and 22 others accused of accepting bribes and lying on the stand to protect Berlusconi in his trial on charges of having paid for sex with el-Mahroug — whose stage name was Ruby the Heartstealer — when she was an under-age teenager and he premier, and then using his influence to cover it up. Berlusconi was acquitted in the case on appeal.