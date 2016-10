NYC police probe why stun gun wasn't used in fatal shooting

NEW YORK — A New York police officer shot and killed an emotionally disturbed, 66-year-old woman wielding scissors and a baseball bat, and investigators want to know why he didn't use his stun gun instead.

Police say the sergeant had persuaded the woman to drop the scissors Tuesday night, but then fired after she swung the bat in a Bronx apartment.

Assistant Chief Larry Nikunen (nih-KOO'-nihn) says the sergeant had a Taser. He says the reason it was not deployed will be part of the investigation.