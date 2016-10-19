Outside debate arena, a buzz of activity by media, others

LAS VEGAS — Hours before Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump meet for their third and final presidential debate, it was anything but quiet outside the Thomas & Mack Arena on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas.

Media members, marching bands and supporters of all stripes assembled under sunny skies on the campus not far from the busy Las Vegas Strip.

Media outlets are broadcasting live, speculating on the candidates' debate strategy and decorum.

The Rebels marching band tuned up while noisy supporters and detractors chanted loudly under the watchful eyes of a promised large contingent of law officers, including Las Vegas and UNLV police, Secret Service agents and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.