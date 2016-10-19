Reid: No idea why Trump wants Obama half-brother at debate

HENDERSON, Nev. — Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid blamed Russia for leaks of Democratic Party emails that he says are part of an effort to sway the U.S. election, and he said he has no idea why Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump invited President Barack Obama's half-brother to the third and final presidential debate in Las Vegas.

Reid, who will retire in January after three decades in the Senate, met reporters at a Mexican restaurant in Henderson, Nevada, with a panoramic view of Las Vegas several hours before a debate he fought to bring to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Reid says he doesn't know a thing about the president's relative, Malik Obama, or whether Barack Obama has any relationship with him. The two men had the same father but different mothers.