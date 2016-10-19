Romania: Court sets new date for ex-prison chief appeal
A
A
Share via Email
BUCHAREST, Romania — A former Romanian prison commander sentenced to 20 years for the deaths of 103 political prisoners under his command at a communist-era
Ion Ficior ran the Periprava
The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Wednesday set a new hearing for Nov. 16.
Former detainees accused Ficior of beatings, a lack of food and medicine, and unheated cells. He denies wrongdoing and says he was merely following orders.