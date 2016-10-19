Slain teacher's family sues town, school system, cleaners

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The family of a Massachusetts high school teacher who was raped and killed by a 14-year-old student is suing the town where she died, the school system and a cleaning company whose workers washed away potential evidence.

The Salem News reports (http://bit.ly/2dOiZJL ) that Colleen Ritzer's family sued Wednesday in Lawrence Superior Court. Ritzer was killed inside a Danvers High School bathroom in 2013.

Philip Chism (CHIHZ'-uhm) was convicted in December of aggravated rape, robbery and murder. He was sentenced to life with eligibility for parole in 40 years.

Ritzer's family isn't seeking personal financial compensation but instead wants answers to questions surrounding her death. The suit says the family is seeking compensation to enhance school safety programs.