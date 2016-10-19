Spokesman: 2 firefighters, 2 others injured in Oregon blast

PORTLAND, Ore. — A natural gas explosion rocked a busy northwest Portland, Oregon, neighbourhood Wednesday morning, injuring two firefighters and two civilians.

A multi-story building was heavily damaged from what fire officials called a "significant explosion." Neighbors spoke of the explosion blowing out windows and feeling like an earthquake.

Lt. Rich Chatman, spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue, said there were no fatalities, but two firefighters and two others were injured. The extent of the injuries was not clear. An earlier tweet from the fire department said three firefighters were injured. Chatman said the situation was in flux and authorities were still gathering information about the blast.

Structural engineers were requested to assess the building's integrity and neighbours were asked to shelter in place.

The blast occurred in a neighbourhood that has condos as well as coffee shops, restaurants and other stores.

Utility officials told KGW-TV that utility workers and firefighters were responding to reports of a damaged gas line when the blast occurred. Before the explosion residents could smell gas, and crews arrived and told them to evacuate, the station reported.