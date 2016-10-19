Suspected IS bomber killed in raid in Turkey, official says

ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish official says police in the capital have fatally shot a suspected Islamic State group militant who was planning a suicide bombing.

Ercan Topaca, the governor for Ankara, says the man was killed in a raid on an apartment early Wednesday after he ignored warnings to surrender and opened fire on police.

The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Topaca as saying the man was believed to be planning a suicide attack in the city either targeting large gatherings or to coincide with two national ceremonies in the coming weeks.

Turkey has been rocked by a series of deadly suicide bombings over the past year carried out by IS or Kurdish militants.