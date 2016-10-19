The Latest: Administrator testifies in Rolling Stone case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on a defamation trial against Rolling Stone over a discredited story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia(all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A defence attorney for Rolling Stone is cross-examining a University of Virginia administrator seeking $7.85 million in a defamation lawsuit over a retracted story about a gang rape at the school.

WVIR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ekGC1v) that defence attorney Elizabeth McNamara asked administrator Nicole Eramo on Wednesday why she and the university didn't investigate multiple rape allegations from the woman identified only as "Jackie."

Eramo said it was best for police to investigate, but Jackie wasn't co-operating with investigators.

Reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely is expected to testify later Wednesday. Her 2014 story described Jackie's account of being raped by seven men at a fraternity house in 2012. A police investigation found no evidence to back up claims.

Eramo counselled Jackie and claims the article portrayed her as indifferent to Jackie's assault because she wanted to protect the school's reputation.

