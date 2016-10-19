The Latest: Clinton, Trump in final debate showdown

LAS VEGAS — Here is The Latest news from the third and final presidential debate between Republican Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, less than three weeks before the Nov. 8 election (all times EDT):

9:55 p.m.

Donald Trump is back to his usual bluster on the debate stage.

The GOP nominee had largely held his tongue during the first half-hour of Wednesday's final debate, speaking only when called on and not interrupting.

But Trump appears to be sliding back to his usual bluster as he and Hillary Clinton discuss Russia and nuclear weapons.

"Wrong!" he declared at one point, interrupting Clinton.

Later, Clinton said she would "translate" Trump's plan to reform the tax code.

Trump interjected, "You can't."

___

9:54 p.m.

Donald Trump is making a misleading charge that Hillary Clinton will double "your taxes."

Clinton's tax plan would only raise taxes on the wealthiest 1 per cent . Even then it would only add 4 per cent to the top rate, not double it. She would require people making more than $1 million annually to pay at least 30 per cent in federal taxes. She'd also limit some tax deductions.

So the only people whose taxes could be doubled are those making a large amount of money and paying very little in taxes.

Trump has proposed a large across-the-board tax cut. Analysts say he'd actually raise taxes on some single parents because of the structure of the plan.

___

9:52 p.m.

Hillary Clinton is continuing to defend Democratic economic priorities as the way to help the most Americans.

She insists her tax-and-spending priorities would "not add a penny to the debt," because she would raise taxes on top-income earners while investing in programs she says will benefit middle-class Americans and grow the economy.

She says her philosophy is to "invest from the middle out and the ground up, not the top down." She says Republican Donald Trump proposes tax plans tilted toward the wealthiest Americans.

Clinton is also defending President Barack Obama's economic record.

___

9:50 p.m.

Donald Trump says his plan to boost the economy is to make the United States' rich allies pay more for military support and to renegotiate trade deals. Trump also says he would cut taxes "massively."

Trump is naming several allies he says could afford to pay the U.S. for its spending on defence .

He says, "Saudi Arabia, nothing but money. We protect Saudi Arabia, why aren't they paying?"

The Republican presidential nominee is also criticizing current trade deals, saying he would renegotiate them to get better terms for the U.S. or leave them.

Trump says NAFTA, signed by former President Bill Clinton, was one of the "worst deals ever" and was causing U.S. jobs to flee to Mexico and other countries.

___

9:48 p.m.

Hillary Clinton says she will grow the American economy by focusing on the middle class and building the largest job-creation program since World War II.

Asked to detail her economic strategy, Clinton says she wants to create new clean energy jobs that will also help the environment.

She pledges to raise the national minimum wage and declares that women should get "equal pay for the work we do," meaning reducing the wage gap with their male counterparts.

Clinton also calls for more early education and technical training in high schools, and to reduce student debt — all of which will be difficult without major public spending increases.

___

9:46 p.m.

Donald Trump says he "of course" condemns Russia or any other country interfering in the U.S. elections.

Still, he says he doesn't necessarily believe Russia hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign. U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia is behind the hacks.

Trump says Russian President Vladimir Putin is not "my best friend," but says the Russian leader has "outsmarted" Clinton repeatedly. Democrats have slammed Trump for calling Putin a stronger leader than President Barack Obama.

Trump is alleging Clinton has allowed Russia to expand its nuclear weapons.

Clinton, in response, says Trump is "cavalier" about nuclear weapons, pointing to his past statements suggesting more countries should have nuclear power.

The two have repeatedly sparred over Russia's role in the world, with Democrats alleging Trump would strengthen Moscow and Trump saying Clinton is too weak to take on Putin.

___

9:45 p.m.

Donald Trump is disagreeing with U.S. intelligence officials who have concluded that Russia has hacked political emails.

Hillary Clinton notes that some of Donald Trump's foreign policies line up with Russia's and that he's called for Russian hackers to find her emails. She contends that Russia hacked her campaign's emails to help Trump. The emails were recently released through the website WikiLeaks.

Trump says Clinton has no idea if Russia or someone else was behind the hacks. Clinton counters that 17 U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia is the culprit.

___

9:44 p.m.

Donald Trump says Hillary Clinton supports open borders for immigration and he's quoting from hacked emails released by WikiLeaks to prove it.

Trump is quoting part of the speech that was kept secret before the hacked emails were released. Clinton said in a private speech that her "dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders."

Clinton correctly points out that she went on to say that vision includes "energy that is as green and sustainable as we can get it, powering growth and opportunity for every person in the hemisphere."

She says she was talking about open borders for energy, not immigration.

___

9:42 p.m.

What is this that the presidential candidates have been talking about?

Oh, it's policy!

So far in this third debate, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are debating their very different approaches to some of the country's stickiest issues: gun rights, abortion and immigration.

That's a striking turnabout from how the previous two debates have unfolded in their earliest moments. Last time the two met, in St. Louis, the debate moderators began by asking about the increasingly negative tone of the campaign, focusing on a 2005 video of Trump making predatory comments about women.

This time, right off the top in Las Vegas, it was all policy.

There are signs the issues focus may not last: Clinton and Trump have begun sniping at each other about ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

___

9:40 p.m.

Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump "choked" during a meeting with the Mexican president when he failed to bring up his own plan to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it.

Clinton says she voted for border security and believes the U.S. is a country of laws, but also a nation of immigrants.

She said she's against ripping families apart, noting that there are an estimated 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the country who have 4 million American-citizen children.

She is portraying Trump's deportation plan as a logistical nightmare, saying it would force a "massive law enforcement presence" and require shipping people from the country in trains and buses.

She says she would push for an immigration reform plan within her first 100 days of office.

___

9:37 p.m.

Hillary Clinton is accusing Donald Trump of employing immigrants in the country illegally.

The Democratic presidential nominee charges that her Republican opponent "exploit(ed) undocumented workers."

Trump is not refuting the charge. He is repeating his promise to deport millions of immigrants in the country illegally if elected. He notes that President Barack Obama has also deported millions of immigrants.

Trump hired a contracting firm that employed immigrants in the country to help build Trump Tower in New York. He settled a related court case out of court.

___

9:35 p.m.

Donald Trump is highlighting his hard-line immigration strategy as a way to get "bad hombres" out of the United States.

The Republican presidential hopeful reaffirms he would build a wall on the Mexican border and deport "some bad, bad people in this country," then figure out who could be readmitted. He blames some "bad hombres here" for drug epidemics around the country, and he promises "we're going to get 'em out."

Trump's proposal for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border helped fuel his rise to the Republican Party nomination.

He is misrepresenting Hillary Clinton's immigration policy. He says she supports "open borders" and "amnesty" for people already here illegally.

Clinton supports a more lenient policy than Trump. But she still supports a comprehensive immigration overhaul that would include requiring people here illegally to pay back taxes and other penalties.

___

9:32 p.m.

A much more disciplined and restrained Donald Trump is on stage at the third and final presidential debate in Las Vegas.

Trump spent much of the first two debates constantly interrupting rival Hillary Clinton and drawing attention to himself as she spoke with his pacing and animated facial expressions.

This time, Trump is largely waiting to speak until he's asked questions and declining to interrupt — even when Clinton accused him of calling for women to be punished if abortions are outlawed.

While Trump did say that during a town hall event, he later issued a statement clarifying that was not his stance.

___

9:28 p.m.

Hillary Clinton is adamant that government should stay out of women's health issues.

Clinton is pushing back forcefully in responding to Donald Trump's criticism of Clinton's support for women to be able to have late-term abortions.

"This is one of the worst possible choices that any woman and her family has to make, and I do not believe the government should be making it," Clinton said.

Clinton notes that she has travelled to countries where governments have forced women to have abortions or to have children.

___

9:27 p.m.

Hillary Clinton says she supports a woman's right to undergo a late-term abortion, saying "the United States government shouldn't be stepping in" on "the most-personal" of decisions.

Clinton says current federal law protects "partial-birth" abortion and she would keep it that way as president. She says she has met women undergoing the "heartbreaking" procedure for health reasons.

Donald Trump says, "I think it's terrible." He is likening partial-birth abortions to allowing women to "rip the baby out of the womb" in the ninth month or even on the last day of pregnancy.

___

9:25 p.m.

Donald Trump says he thinks Roe v. Wade will "automatically" be overturned if he is elected because he will appoint justices who oppose abortion rights.

Trump says he is against abortion rights but did not give a straight answer on whether he personally thinks the landmark abortion case should be overturned. He is saying he will appoint justices who would likely do so.

Trump says it would then be up to states to decide whether abortion should remain legal and what restrictions should be placed on it.

Hillary Clinton says she'll strongly defend Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood.

___

9:20 p.m.

Hillary Clinton is criticizing one of the Supreme Court's biggest recent decisions.

Clinton disagrees with the 2008 Heller decision that found the Second Amendment protects an individual's right to bear arms for self- defence .

Clinton says she supports the Second Amendment but thinks the court prevented a reasonable attempt to make guns safer. It struck down the District of Columbia's requirements for a trigger lock on all guns.

Republican Donald Trump says this is one of the reasons supporters of the Second Amendment don't trust Clinton.

___

9:15 p.m.

Donald Trump is opening the final presidential debate by promising to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will uphold Second Amendment gun rights, saying it is "under such trauma."

The first question in Wednesday's debate focused on what kind of justices Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton would appoint to the high court.

Trump says he would appoint judges who are "pro-life," have a "conservative bent" and will protect gun ownership rights.

Trump says, "The Supreme Court is what it's all about." He says it's "imperative that we have the right justices."

Trump has released the name of 20 potential nominees to the Supreme Court and has emphasized the high number of potential appointments the next president may make.

Trump also says the Constitution should be interpreted "the way the founders wanted it."

___

9:10 p.m.

Hillary Clinton says she supports a Supreme Court that stands "on the side of the American people" and not the "powerful corporations and the wealthy."

The Democrat's comments were part of her first response in Wednesday night's third and final debate.

The former secretary of state specifically said the nation's high court should not reverse its decisions on abortion rights and same-sex marriage. Clinton said it should, however, reverse its Citizens United decision that allows "dark" money into politics.

She added that the Senate has a responsibility to act on a president's Supreme Court pick.

___

9:05 p.m.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have kicked off their third and final debate without shaking hands, continuing a break from decorum that began at their last showdown in St. Louis.

The two stepped onto the stage in Las Vegas from opposite sides, each briefly waving to the audience before immediately moving behind their podiums.

The less-than-civil tone extended to the candidates' families. They, too, entered separately, unlike at the previous two debates, and did not cross paths or shake hands.

At the second debate, Bill Clinton and Melania Trump greeted each other before taking their seats. But that night Trump's campaign had tried to parade three women who'd accused Clinton of sexual misconduct past him — a plan the nonpartisan debate commission nixed just before it could be carried out.

___

8:17 p.m.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are preparing to face off on the debate stage for the final time.

But before the showdown, Trump has issued an invitation to his Facebook page to join his team live at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Before the last debate, Trump appeared on the same platform with three women who have accused rival Hillary Clinton's husband, Bill Clinton, of sexual assault. The former president has denied the accusations. Trump then sat the women in the debate hall.

At Wednesday's final debate, Trump was expected to bring a woman who has accused Bill Clinton of sexual harassment, the mother of a man who was killed in the attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi and President Barack Obama's half-brother.

Clinton guests include CEO Mark Cuban, basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and former Defence Secretary Leon Panetta.

For now, at least, Clinton has a significant lead in most polls. Trump's team says he's planning to be aggressive on the debate stage.

___

8:02 p.m.

Billionaire businessman and leading Donald Trump critic Mark Cuban is making the rounds at the third presidential debate in Las Vegas, and Hillary Clinton's campaign insists their high-profile guest is not here to troll the Republican nominee.

Clinton's communications chief Jen Palmieri called Cuban "a very accomplished, serious business leader in our country." And she touted him as "one of our most effective advocates" who "makes a really strong case for why Hillary Clinton will be a great president."

Palmieri says Clinton has no regrets about inviting Cuban to the first debate, and says it has nothing to do with Trump's invitation list for the second debate. Trump invited three women who have accused former president Bill Clinton of sexual harassment and other misdeeds. His guests in Las Vegas include President Barack Obama's half-brother.

Palmieri says "however Donald Trump chooses to react is his choice," and she argues that the Trump campaign "telegraphed well in advance of the debates" their intention to take a "nasty turn" in the campaign.

___

7:58 p.m.

Donald Trump's spokesman says Hillary Clinton will have an opportunity during the debate to apologize to the mother of a man who was killed in the 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Benghazi.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller says the Republican nominee will press the issue whether the debate moderator asks about it or not. Miller made the comments Wednesday in an interview shortly before the debate.