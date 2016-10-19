The Latest: Faculty on strike at Pennsylvania universities

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Latest on strike at Pennsylvania state universities (all times local):

5:05 a.m.

Faculty members have gone on strike at 14 Pennsylvania state universities, impacting more than 100,000 students.

Contract negotiations between the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and its faculty union hit an impasse late Tuesday night when the union says the state handed it its last, best offer and was done negotiating.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties announced on its Facebook page that faculty went on strike for 5 a.m. Wednesday. It affects more than 5,000 faculty members and coaches.

The two sides were unable to reach agreement on proposed raises and health care contributions.

The system has never had a strike in its 34-year history.

___

1 a.m.

A faculty strike impacting more than 100,000 students at 14 Pennsylvania state universities appears imminent.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties has set a strike for 5 a.m. Wednesday for its more than 5,000 faculty members and coaches if no agreement is reached.

The union says it's reviewing the proposal and a final decision about a strike will come at 4:59 a.m. Wednesday.

