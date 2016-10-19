The Latest: Indiana police probe looks at voter group

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on voter registration investigations in Indiana (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The Indiana State Police superintendent is pointing to a Washington, D.C.-based voter mobilization group as possibly to blame for the alteration of voter registrations.

Superintendent Doug Carter said in a statement Wednesday that detectives are investigating the changing of birth dates and first names of thousands of paper form registration applications.

Carter says reports from the Indiana secretary of state's office this week might be evidence of forgery by representatives of Patriot Majority USA. That group has conducted statewide voter registration drives and has been under state police investigation since August over possible registration forgeries in more than half of Indiana's counties.

The group didn't have immediate comment Wednesday but has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Carter didn't specify any illegal actions but said he expected several people could face criminal charges.

__

12:10 p.m.

A leading Indiana legislator who also serves as a county elections administrator says her office has only seen one questionable change in voter registration this election season.

Republican Rep. Kathy Richardson of Noblesville says it's common for people to update their voter registrations before an election to reflect changes to names or addresses. Her office oversees elections in Hamilton County, which encompasses much of the Indianapolis northern suburbs.

Richardson spoke to The Associated Press a day after Indiana's chief elections official reported thousands of registrations in the state had been altered, raising the possibility of fraud.