The Latest: Firefighters, civilians hurt in Oregon blast

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on an explosion in Portland, Oregon, (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Authorities say two firefighters and two civilians were injured in a powerful explosion that shook a northwest Portland, Oregon, neighbourhood as utility workers were repairing a damaged gas line.

Lt. Rich Chatman, spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue, said there were no fatalities in the Wednesday morning incident that he described as a "significant" explosion. An earlier tweet from the fire department said three firefighters were injured. Chatman said the situation was in flux and authorities were still gathering information about the blast.

The explosion was felt throughout the neighbourhood and smoke was seen billowing from a building.

Fire officials called in additional resources after the initial response to deal with the situation.

10:20 a.m.

Fire officials in Oregon say in a tweet that "multiple firefighters" were injured in a blast that rocked a northwest Portland neighbourhood as utility workers were repairing a damaged gas line.

A plume of black smoke hung over northwest Portland after the Wednesday morning explosion.

A KGW-TV reporter at the scene says he saw an injured firefighter with blood on his face.

Live video aired by KGW-TV showed heavy damage to a multi-story building.

KGW-TV says it was told by utility officials that the explosion occurred as utility workers and firefighters responded to reports of a damaged gas line.

10:07 a.m.

An explosion has rocked a neighbourhood in northwest Portland. A tweet by Portland Fire and Rescue called it a "gas incident."

It was not clear whether there were any injuries in the Wednesday morning blast, or the extent of damage.

Fire engines and police were at the scene.

A plume of smoke hung over the neighbourhood .