The Latest: Obama half-brothers disagree on attending debate

President Barack Obama's half-brother says he doesn't agree with the decision by another half-brother to attend the final presidential debate as a guest of the Donald Trump campaign.

Mark Obama Ndesandjo said, "I love my brothers, but no one member represents the Obamas."

The Trump campaign said Obama's Kenyan-born half-brother Malik would be in the audience for the showdown Wednesday between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The three men share the same father but have different mothers.

Ndesandjo is an American businessman who has lived in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for about 15 years.

In an email to The Associated Press, he said: "Others in my family and I do not support my brother Malik's position on Mr. Trump." Malik Obama supports Trump's candidacy.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's ugly and acrimonious battle for the White House is barrelling toward the end, with the candidates taking the debate stage Wednesday night for one final primetime showdown.

For Trump, the debate is perhaps his last opportunity to turn around a race that appears to be slipping away from him. His predatory comments about women and a flood of sexual assault accusations have deepened his unpopularity with women and limited his pathways to victory.