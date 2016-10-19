The Latest: Lawyer says suspect in Etan Patz case is fragile

NEW YORK — The Latest on the retrial in one of the nation's most influential missing-child cases (all times local):

A defence lawyer says the man charged in one of the nation's most influential missing-child cases is an innocent, mentally fragile person who confessed falsely.

Opening statements unfolded Wednesday in a retrial surrounding the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz (AY'-tahn payts). Pedro Hernandez is charged with kidnapping and killing the 6-year-old New York City boy.

Defence lawyer Harvey Fishbein says Hernandez is "an odd, limited and vulnerable person" whose only connection to the case was working at a convenience store near Etan's home.

Prosecutors say Hernandez hid a brutal secret for more than 30 years before admitting he killed Etan.

Hernandez's lawyers say the Maple Shade, New Jersey, man is mentally ill and imagined he killed the first-grader.

Etan was among the first missing children featured on a milk carton.

Etan was among the first missing children featured on milk cartons.

Etan's 6-year-old face became one of the first missing children's portraits that Americans saw on milk cartons. The anniversary of his disappearance became National Missing Children's Day. His parents helped push for a law that modernized how law enforcement handles missing-child cases.