The Latest: School board, teachers' union avert strike

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Latest on contract negotiations between the Burlington School Board and the teachers union (all times local):

8 p.m.

Teachers in the state's largest school district will not be going on strike.

The Burlington Education Association announced Wednesday night that the union and the city's school board had reached a tentative agreement for a one-year contract.

Details of the agreement will not be released until it's ratified by both parties.

The two sides began meeting with a federal mediator Wednesday morning in an attempt to avert a strike. If the talks had failed, teachers could have gone on strike on Thursday. It would have been their first since a six-day strike in 1978.

The yearlong contract negotiations have been bitter. The school district has 400 teachers and about 4,000 students.

9:30 a.m.

The Burlington School Board and union representing teachers in Vermont's largest city are meeting for last ditch negotiations in hope of averting a teachers' strike.

The two sides began meeting with a federal mediator just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. If the talks fail, the strike would begin Thursday.

The teachers union voted last week to go on strike after a year of bitter contract negotiations.

The union has rejected the working conditions imposed by the board last month and wants a negotiated contract for the current school year.

The school board chairman said last month that the board had no plans to return to the bargaining table.