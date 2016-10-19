Vest deflects shot fired at officer; Man killed in standoff

PARIS, Ky. — Authorities say a man was killed by police after he fired at an officer whose bullet-resistant vest deflected the shot.

Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones says 34-year-old Charles Stidham was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

Jones says Stidham opened fire Tuesday night when officers went to a Paris, Kentucky, home to talk to him.

Police have not said why officers sought him out.

Jones says a Paris officer was struck once in his bullet-resistant vest, which prevented serious injury to his abdomen. The officer wasn't identified.

Officers then left the home and set up a perimeter around the house while the man remained barricaded inside. Jones says Stidham shot at them again through windows and was killed after an exchange of gunfire.