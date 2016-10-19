Vietnam recovers bodies of 3 crew on crashed helicopter

HANOI, Vietnam — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of three military personnel on a helicopter that crashed into a mountain during a training flight in southern Vietnam in the latest in a series of accidents involving the military aircraft.

Hundreds of soldiers, militiamen and forest rangers were mobilized for search in Ba Ria Vung Tau province, said a local military officer, who declined to be named.

The Eurocopter EC 130 lost contact shortly after taking off Tuesday, the military said in a statement, adding a pilot and two trainees were in the helicopter.