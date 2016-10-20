Austrian court finds cop guilty of saying "Heil Hitler"

VIENNA — An Austrian court has found a police officer guilty of contravening anti-Nazi laws by saying "Heil Hitler" while on duty at the border to Hungary and sentenced him to a suspended 9-month prison term.

The 29-year old was found guilty Thursday on the basis of testimony from fellow officers. One said he heard him speak the words, while the other testified that he was present when he later apologized for saying them.

Prosecutor Christian Peto told the court in the eastern city of Eisenstadt that after stopping a car on the border with Hungarian license plates earlier this year "the accused began official duties with the words 'Heil Hitler.'"