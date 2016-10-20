Citing concerns, board to audit Iowa State leader's flights

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Iowa Board of Regents has ordered an audit of every flight that Iowa State University President Steven Leath has taken on the school's two airplanes, citing possible misuse.

Board President Bruce Rastetter said Thursday that he's extremely disappointed that Leath has used the planes on multiple occasions in ways that appear "questionable at best."

He says Leath has been a successful president but the board must take seriously any questions about the potential misuse of university resources.

The board's audit committee voted to order its internal auditor to review Leath's flights on university planes during his five-year tenure. He said the report must be detailed and answer all questions about the trips.