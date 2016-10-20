Costa Rica bus plunges down embankment, at least 4 die

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — A bus carrying retired university employees on an excursion plunged down an embankment in Costa Rica on Thursday, killing at least four people, according to a Red Cross spokesman.

The spokesman, Gerald Jimenez, said six critically injured people were taken to local hospitals. The number of injured was not yet clear. Jimenez said 31 people were aboard.

National University Rector Alberto Salom said the passengers were university retirees who were headed for a visit to the Maleku Indian reserve in the north of the country.

Fire department spokesman Josue Lara said rescue units from the Red Cross and fire department were at the scene, as were two helicopters from the government security service.