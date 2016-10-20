Guam man denies biting off cousin's ear

HAGATNA, Guam — A 28-year-old Guam man has pleaded not guilty to biting off a piece of his cousin's ear during a fight.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2evNK78 ) that Nena Ginn Nena entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to aggravated assault. He also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Nena's cousin had reported to police that the two had been drinking together at a Toto apartment in September when Nena accused him of having an affair with his wife.

The cousin says they began struggling before Nena bit his ear and spit a piece of it out.