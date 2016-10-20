Hungary: Suspended reporters help magazine sold by homeless
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Journalists from a suspended opposition newspaper in Hungary have edited a magazine sold by the homeless.
Reporters and editors from Nepszabadsag, whose suspension earlier this month has raised concerns about media pluralism in Hungary, wrote articles for "Without A Roof" and went out Thursday to help homeless people selling the biweekly publication — and also to talk with buyers about Hungarian media matters.
Nepszabadsag reporter Csilla Urban said they had chosen to help "Without A Roof" partly because their "newsroom has become practically homeless."
Publishing company Mediaworks announced on Oct. 8 it was temporarily shutting down Nepszabadsag because of considerable losses. Talks between management and journalists about the future of the publication have been inconclusive.
