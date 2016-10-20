Israel indicts 2 citizens for joining Islamic State in Mosul

JERUSALEM — An Israeli court has indicted a couple for joining the extremist Islamic State group with their three young children.

The charge sheet released Thursday says Wissam, 41, and Sabrine Zbeidat, 30, of the Arab city Sakhnin slipped into Syria via Turkey while on a family vacation in Romania in 2015.

The indictment says IS militants brought the new recruits to the Iraqi city of Mosul, an IS stronghold. The Shin Bet security service says Wissam Zbeidat was injured while fighting in the ranks of IS.

The family eventually tried to leave IS because of the danger of life in Mosul and the lack of schools. They repeatedly attempted to cross into Turkey, and were arrested there after they finally succeeded.