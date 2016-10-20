Israeli trekker dies in Himalayas in India

LUCKNOW, India — An Israeli trekker died after falling into a Himalayan crevasse, the second such accident involving foreigners in northern India in the past week, police said Thursday.

Ariel Frajman was on an expedition with his wife and a son to the Gomukh glacier, which is about 4,460 metres (14,630) feet high in Uttarakhand state, police officer Daddan Pal said.

Frajman slipped and fell into a gorge on Wednesday, Pal said.

Arijail Spira, an Israeli embassy spokeswoman, said his body was being brought to New Delhi.

His death comes after two members of a Polish team died in the last week while scaling a 6,543-meter (21,466-foot) high peak in the area.

The Polish Union of Alpinism said Lukasz Chrzanowski was killed last Thursday during a rescue operation after he slid 300 metres (330 yards) and fell into a crevasse.

The union said his climbing partner, Grzegorz Kukurowski, lost consciousness and then died as the two men were close to the top of Mt. Shivling.