Israeli trekker dies in Himalayas in India
LUCKNOW, India — An Israeli trekker died after falling into a Himalayan crevasse, the second such accident involving foreigners in northern India in the past week, police said Thursday.
Ariel Frajman was on an expedition with his wife and a son to the Gomukh glacier, which is about 4,460
Frajman slipped and fell into a gorge on Wednesday, Pal said.
Arijail Spira, an Israeli embassy spokeswoman, said his body was being brought to New Delhi.
His death comes after two members of a Polish team died in the last week while scaling a 6,543-meter (21,466-foot) high peak in the area.
The Polish Union of Alpinism said Lukasz Chrzanowski was killed last Thursday during a rescue operation after he slid 300
The union said his climbing partner, Grzegorz Kukurowski, lost consciousness and then died as the two men were close to the top of Mt. Shivling.
The snow-bound hills and valleys in Uttarakhand state are a major attraction for trekkers and mountaineers from around the world.