Lawmakers to consider subpoena power in crash probe

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey legislators will consider granting themselves subpoena power as they begin to look into last month's New Jersey Transit train crash that killed one woman and injured more than 100.

The Democrat-led Assembly Judiciary Committee is expected to consider subpoena authorization on Thursday. If approved, the legislators could compel officials to testify and provide documents.

It's unclear whether the subpoena power would be used, and the Assembly is planning to work with the Democrat-led state Senate to investigate the crash.

A Senate oversight panel hearing is set for Friday.