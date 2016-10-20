NCAA accuses Louisville over escort allegations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NCAA is accusing Louisville of four violations stemming from its investigation of allegations that a former men's basketball staffer hired escorts and strippers for sex parties with Cardinals recruits and players.
The governing body's report was released Thursday. The letter does not mention a lack of institutional control — considered the most serious violation — but says coach Rick Pitino failed to monitor staffer Andre McGee.
The NCAA's letter is the first step in a process that could extend into next spring according to the timetable of responses and hearings on the allegations. Louisville has 90 days to respond.
