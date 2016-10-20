Pennsylvania trio indicted on gun charges in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Three Pennsylvania residents have been indicted on multiple charges after they were stopped in New Jersey trying to drive into New York City with a cache of weapons.

Authorities say they'll release details of the 63-count indictment in court on Oct. 31.

Fifty-one-year-old John Cramsey and 53-year-old Dean Smith of Zionsville, Pennsylvania, and 29-year-old Kimberly Arendt of Lehighton, Pennsylvania, have pleaded not guilty to weapons charges.

They were stopped at the entrance of the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City in June in a truck that had gun-rights decals on it. Police said the vehicle had a cracked windshield.