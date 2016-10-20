Records: Father texted about son while he sat in hot car

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Online chat service records presented in court show that a man charged with killing his 22-month-old son sent someone a message saying the toddler was "awesome" while the boy sat dying inside a hot SUV.

Local news media report jurors were shown an online exchange Thursday between Justin Ross Harris and an unidentified person the day of Cooper Harris' death in June 2014.

Prosecutors say Harris intentionally killed his son by leaving him in the car in suburban Atlanta, where he moved from Alabama in 2012. Harris' lawyers called the death accidental.

Phone records were also presented, including text messages between Harris and then-wife Leanna Taylor. He asked Taylor when she planned to pick up Cooper from day care an hour before their son was found dead.