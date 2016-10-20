Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 Chinese miners in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani government official says rescuers have retrieved the bodies of two Chinese engineers from a mine weeks after they were trapped while trying to rescue a Pakistani co-worker.

The official, Mohammad Anwar, said Thursday efforts are under way to find the body of the Pakistani man from a mine in the southwestern province of Baluchistan. He said Pakistan is making arrangements to repatriate the bodies of the Chinese engineers.

Anwar says the two Chinese men were trapped on Sept. 24 while trying to rescue a Pakistani who went missing when a mine shaft elevator broke down.

He says the bodies of the Chinese engineers were retrieved late Wednesday.