Russian military holds missile exercise near western border
MOSCOW — The Russian military says it has conducted drills involving state-of-the art missiles near the nation's western border, amid tensions in relations with the West.
According to the military, the exercise featured the deployment of missiles and preparations for firing them, but didn't involve actual launches.
Iskander has a range of up to 500
Moscow has complained strongly against the deployment of NATO's forces near Russia's borders and promised to take countermeasures.