South African student leader is injured in protest

JOHANNESBURG — The student council at a leading South African university says a student leader was hit multiple times in the back by police rubber bullets during a protest for free education.

The council at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg said on Twitter that Shaeera Kalla, a former council head, was being treated for 13 rubber bullet wounds at a hospital Thursday.

The university says four students were injured by rubber bullets and two were hospitalized. It says police dispersed a group of protesters who had disrupted lectures and tore up test papers toward the end of a chemical engineering exam.