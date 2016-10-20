South Sudan rebel leader says he could return next month

JOHANNESBURG — South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar says he could return to the country as early as next month, even if he has to enter the way he fled — on foot.

In an interview with The Associated Press in South Africa, Machar said a political process is needed to revive a peace deal that has collapsed.

But he did not commit to rejoining the deal on the same terms. In the agreement, he had been vice-president in a fragile national unity government under his rival, President Salva Kiir.

Machar says he has the right to be president, and that his forces can "liberate" the capital.