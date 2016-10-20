Student pilot in crash died of burns, smoke inhalation

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A medical examiner says a student pilot killed in a Connecticut plane crash that authorities believe was intentional died of burns and smoke inhalation.

State chief medical examiner Dr. James Gill on Thursday announced the cause of death of student pilot Feras Freitekh. Gill says it remains under investigation whether the death was a suicide.

Authorities say they believe the student was disgruntled about his flight training and crashed the small twin-engine plane intentionally in East Hartford on Oct. 11 while arguing with flight instructor Arian Prevalla, who survived.

The student was a citizen of Jordan who moved to Hartford in 2013 to study at the American Flight Academy. His friends say they don't believe reports the crash was intentional.